Horsham boss Di Paola: We need to start turning good performances into results

Manager Dominic Di Paola wants Horsham to start turning their good performances into results - starting tonight against Pagham in the Sussex Senior Cup second round. Picture by Steve Robards

October saw the Hornets dump higher-division Eastbourne Borough and Woking out of the FA Cup, but they're league form was a different story.

Horsham picked up a solitary Isthmian Premier point from their four games during the month, and exited the FA Trophy at the first hurdle.

But the Hornets haven't been playing poorly during this run, and Di Paola said the onus is on his team to start converting these promising displays into victories.

He said: "We just want to win every game, always do. There’s never a game we don’t want to win.

"We just want to make sure we’re at our best, and we’ve got players that need some game time now.

"We’ve got boys that will be looking to kick on a little bit now after this FA Cup run.

"We’ll have a good game on our hands but we just want to get playing now and start trying to put the good performances that we’ve had in the last three or four games into results."

Horsham welcome a Pagham side that are having a solid season in the SCFL Premier.

The Lions sit sixth in the division, although they have lost their last two league games.

On Pagham, Di Paola said: "They’re a good side. I know they’re in the top five or six in the County League.

"I know what that league’s all about and I know what the top teams are like."

Di Paola also said that he would be making changes to the squad following Saturday's FA Cup first round heroics at Football League outfit Carlisle United.

He added: "We’ve got two or three that have fitness tests and may be available, but I couldn’t really tell you yet until we get there.

"There’ll be three or four changes tonight just from Saturday. Two or three ran themselves into the ground so it will give a couple of others the chance to get some minutes."