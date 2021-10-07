Horsham boss Di Paola: We deserve spot in FA Cup fourth qualifying round

The Hornets stunned National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough 1-0 on Tuesday night to reach the fourth qualifying round for the first time in 13 years.

The goal that gave Horsham victory came on six minutes. James Ferry played a pass back to keeper Lee Worgan but it was underhit and Eddie Dsane pounced to curl a shot home.

The tie had gone to a replay after the two sides played out an enthralling 2-2 draw at The Camping World Community Stadium on Saturday.

Lee Harding and an excellent Charlie Harris free-kick gave the Hornets a two-goal lead, amid torrential rain, at half-time.

But second half goals from Charlie Walker and James Hammond, from the penalty spot, saw Borough fightback to secure a replay.

Victory for Horsham sets up a home meeting with National League side Woking on Saturday, October 16.

Di Paola said: “I think we played really well on Saturday, but we made two poor errors to let them back in.

“I was really annoyed. Not at the boys, but with myself. I don’t think we got our tactics right in the second half, whereas in the first half I thought we got it spot on.

“We then went down there on Tuesday night. It’s a tough place to go but we were excellent.

“I don’t think Sam Howes had much to do in goal and we scored quite early in the game. Although they had some of the ball I don’t think they really troubled us.

“We can be really pleased and we can look forward to another round of FA Cup football.”

The Hornets last reached the fourth qualifying round in 2008. They held then-Conference side Stevenage to a 2-2 draw before falling to a 4-1 loss in the replay.

And Di Paola was proud to achieve yet another memorable moment in his tenure.

He said: “We’ve done a few things since we’ve been at Horsham. We’ve been lucky to do some quite good stuff.

“It’s another little box that has been ticked. It’s good that we’ve got there.