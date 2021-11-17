Horsham boss Di Paola: More big results will come from our good performances

Shamir Fenelon helped himself to a hat-trick in Horsham's thumping 6-0 win at Brightlingsea Regent. Picture by Jon Rigby

That’s the view of manager Dominic Di Paola after the Hornets recorded a thumping 6-0 win at managerless Brightlingsea Regent on Saturday.

Rob O’Toole’s strike, Shamir Fenelon’s hat-trick, Lucas Rodrigues’ first competitive goal for the club, and Danny Dudley’s second goal in two games fired Horsham to their first league win since August 28.

Di Paola said: “Since the Bishop’s Stortford game we’ve played well. We’ve not necessarily got points on the board but we’ve played well against Bishop’s Stortford, we played well against Kingstonian away. It was a scrappy game but we did well.

“We played against Carshalton, we played well against Carlisle, we played well against Pagham, and obviously we played well Saturday.

“The games against Potters Bar, Bowers & Pitsea, and Cheshunt, I thought we were really poor but we’ve not been like that recently.

“I always think that’s the best measurement. Hopefully we can continue with these good performances, and results normally come off the back of those usually.”

O’Toole made the most of a poor clearance from Jake Thompson to fire home in the area on 18 minutes.

Fenelon has his first of the afternoon after half-an-hour. The former Brighton and Crawley man controlled an excellent Charlie Harris pass to blast home from close-range.

His second, and Horsham’s third, came four minutes later. The forward pounced on a defensive mistake before rounding the keeper and calmly slotting into the net.

Fenelon completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot two minutes into the second half after a foul on Lee Harding.

Rodrigues opened his Horsham account on 77 minutes. Tom Richards played a quick pass to the Brazilian who coolly rolled his effort into the corner.

And Dudley completed the demolition job at the death, bundling home from Harris’ corner.

Di Paola added: “After the first goal went in we looked a bit nervy initially, but we’ve not won many games of football recently.

“But once we scored, and as the game went on, our confidence got better. Watching the game back on video, I think we played really well in general.