Horsham boss Di Paola - Keeping players happy is a 'juggling act'

Horsham are not interested in ‘collecting players’, according to manager Dominic Di Paola, after Kieron Pamment left the club by mutual consent on Tuesday.

The former Burgess Hill Town player has been in and out of the first team since rejoining the Hornets from rivals Lewes in September.

Pamment made 22 appearances for Horsham this season but half of those came from the bench.

The forward scored just a solitary goal during his second spell at the Hornets.

Pamment netted a 95th minute winner in Horsham’s 2-1 league victory at Haringey Borough in November.

Di Paola said: “We just had a sensible conversation about it. We’ve got a big squad at the moment.

“He’s been pushing and pushing to stake a claim for more minutes but he’s had an opportunity to go to a club where supposedly he’s going to play more.

“He just wasn’t getting enough football. He’s a really good lad with a great attitude.

“He’s a great lad and he deserves to be playing. He’s not played enough.

“I think if he (Pamment) had come in pre-season I think he would’ve had a better season.

“Best of luck to him and best wishes. Hopefully we may see him again.”

Pamment is the fourth player to depart The Camping World Community Stadium this season. Goalkeeper Josh James and midfielder George Hayward both left the club after finding their first team opportunities limited.

Winger Zack Newton left the Hornets to join Cheshunt in November due to travel commitments.

Di Paola admitted that ensuring his players got the requisite amount of time on the pitch was a ‘juggling act’.

The Hornets boss was sympathetic to the needs of his squad and insisted that he wouldn’t keep players at the club for the sake of it.

He added: “It’s hard at our level. We don’t pay players enough for players to hang around.

“We’re always having a bit of a juggling act because the boys just want to play football.

“It’s their hobby where they earn a bit of travelling money really. It’s not much more than that.

“It’s not like they can accept being on the bench for months on end because it’s not like they’re getting the sort of money that warrants that.

“I’ve got no interest in just collecting players.

“We’ve had that a couple of times this year. George Hayward was another one.

“We didn’t particularly want to let him go but he just wasn’t featuring enough.

“They just want to play, these boys, and I don’t blame them.

“They’re all young and they want to be playing football. That’s what they do their weekends for.”