Horsham boss Di Paola: I just want to get results

Eddie Dsane saw his early spot-kick saved before Sam Youngs put the visitors in front.

But quickfire goals from Lee Harding and Shamir Fenelon gave the Hornets the lead inside 20 minutes.

Lyle Della-Valle quickly restored parity before Muhammadu Faal’s excellent 28th minute strike put Enfield back in front.

Dsane made up for his missed penalty by netting another equaliser on 64 minutes.

But Enfield debutant Jake Cass fired home with 12 minutes to go to send the points back to London.

Horsham are now winless in four, but have faced three of the division’s top four during this spell.

Di Paola said: “We got ourselves in good positions but we didn’t see it out.

“I was disappointed not to come away with a point, although I seem to be saying that a lot at the moment.

“I thought the goals we conceded were quite poor. Faal’s goal was unbelievable but the other three were easily preventable.

“I’m disappointed with the sort of goals that we’re conceding at the moment so we’re going to have to get back to basics in terms of how we’re defending.

“We did make some changes to the line-up last night. Will [Miles] has not played a great deal recently, Tom Day’s not played a great deal recently.

“It was a new centre half pairing. Although they didn’t do too much wrong, we just need to get back to being harder to beat.

“We play a nice brand of football and it’s good to watch, but I just want to get results.”

The Hornets travel to Sussex neighbours Bognor Regis Town this Saturday.

The Rocks sit one place and two points ahead of 13th-placed Horsham following their 1-0 win at Cray Wanderers on Wednesday evening.

Di Paola added: "They’re another good side. We’ve got lots of tough games at the moment. It’ll be another big challenge.

"I’m just frustrated with the way results have gone. We’ll just have to see how we pan out over the next few weeks."

Meanwhile, the Hornets have have had two dates added to their February itinerary.

Horsham will host Isthmian South East outfit Hythe Town in the third round of the Velocity Trophy on Tuesday, February 1.