Horsham boss Di Paola confident ahead of visit by Casuals

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola is confident ahead of tonight’s league encounter with second-placed Corinthian-Casuals.

Ahead of two league games in a week against the Casuals and Ashford United, Di Paola stressed that they will pose similar threats, despite contrasting league positions.

He said: “It will be a tough game against Corinthian Casuals. They are second in the table and are on good form.

“Every game is tough in this league, you can almost repeat everything I say each week.

“We go into it as a midtable team against a title challenger so we’ve got nothing to lose.

“On our day we’re as good as anyone so if we get the right performance from the boys we will give them a game.”

“Ashford have improved. A lot of the games are similar, regardless of league positions.

“There’s no real differences in most of the teams we have played.

“East Grinstead were just as good as Phoenix so there are small margins.

“Every team has their qualities and their flaws which stop you kicking on.”

Di Paola is still unsure of which players will be available for selection, but has a positive dilemma after strong performances from Saturday’s substitutes.

“We haven’t decided on who will play yet.

“Alex Duncan came off on Saturday with a problem with his hamstring.

“I will see where we are with player availability and go from there.

“The subs who came on changed the game on Saturday so that gives me some decisions to make.

“Darren Boswell, who scored, did very well coming on from the bench. Dean Bown and Charlie Farmer were also excellent when they came on.”