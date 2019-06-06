Horsham are talking to potential new signings are here are the types of players they are after

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has a shopping list of up to three players to add depth and experience to his squad this summer.

The Hornets have moved quickly to re-sign six of last season’s promotion winning squad and the majority of the Bostik League South East Division play-off winners are expected to commit imminently.

Captain Jack Brivio, 23-goal topscorer Chris Smith, forwards Rob O’Toole and Lee Harding along with defender Harvey Sparks and midfielder Charlie Harris are the first batch of players to put pen to paper.

Di Paola hopes to add to that list in the near future and also confirmed what he is looking to add with conversations with potential recruits already having taken place.

He said: “It’s a big help (getting people signed so early). I’m really now trying to secure the remaining number of squad and pushing to add two or three more.

“Once we have done that we can really focus on pre-season.

“I am maybe looking for one of each. A defender, midfielder and a forward. I think the target is to add to our numbers and a couple that are experienced at that level.

“I have said it before, I want to keep the group together, but if you look at it, our squad is 15 or 16 and we have an extra six games and at a higher standard, so if we get two or three guys in, it gets us up to a better number.

“I have spoken to a couple, but I do not want to reinvent the wheel by a long stretch, but it is always important to bring in competition, it keeps the competitiveness as it should be.

“I should get some answers in the next couple of weeks. It’s a really weird one as you are just kind of waiting. You don’t want to say things to early as it can come back to bite you, but I always try and take players on their words.”