Horsham announce name for new stadium

Horsham Football Club has announced the new name for their stadium at Hop Oast.

The stadium will now be known as ‘The Camping World Community Stadium’.

The multi-year partnership agreement, which will see Camping World become the club’s premier sponsor, is in place for an initial three years, with the option of extending the agreement for a further two.

The agreement will also see the Camping World logo appear on the backs of first team home and away shirts, above the players numbers.

Horsham FC’s commercial director Paul Osborn said: ”With the opening of our new stadium, we have a fantastic new sports facility that will benefit the whole Horsham community, and we are delighted to be partnering with an outstanding company such as Camping World that shares our core community values of healthy living and outdoor activity.

"This is a partnership that brings far more than financial benefits to the Club and we very much look forward to working closely with Camping World in a number of areas that will be of mutual benefit to both organisations.”

Camping World’s managing director Nathan Hyde said: “Being a key part of the Horsham business community for so many years, this is a great opportunity to be able to support our local team and give something back to the area – the new stadium is the jewel at the heart of the Horsham community and reflects the Club’s ambition”.

Camping World’s flagship retail store is situated in Horsham and consumers come from all over the country to visit the UK’s largest outdoor tent display. The Camping World Community Stadium features the latest artificial pitch technology and a state-of-the-art clubhouse building.