Horsham and House to feature in FA Cup final between Manchester United and Chelsea

Horsham may have only reached the second qualifying round of the FA Cup but one of their players will feature in the FA Cup final this weekend.

Hornets forward Toby House has been selected to have his name placed on the cup final ball as part of the FA's Ball For All.

Toby House. Picture by Steve Robards. SR1808479

The FA has used the names of 137 goalscorers from this season’s competition on the cup final ball to be used at the 137th edition of the final.

The Ball For All celebrates players from Step 6 of the National League system through to the Premier League, who all share the accolade of being a goalscorer in the world’s oldest domestic cup competition.

The names included represent goalscorers from every round, beginning at the extra preliminary round through to the semi-finals and include a selection of the season’s most memorable strikes.

House's double in Horsham's 6-0 win against Ashford United in the first qualifying round will see his name grace the same ball as Manchester United's Alexis Sanchez and Chelsea's Willian.

Wembley Stadium will also see the Hornet's green and gold illuminated on it's iconic arch as the FA look to champion all 737 clubs who entered this season's competition.

Andy Ambler, The FA’s director of professional game relations, said: “One of the most special things about The Emirates FA Cup is that a goalscorer in the extra-preliminary round shares the same accolade as some of football’s most famous names.

"Over three thousand goals have been scored in this season’s competition, from all levels of the football pyramid and the 137 from across the country are representative of all who have contributed to this season’s competition.”