When the 38-year-old joined the club in 2016 by Dermot Drummy, he was 'brought in as a coach and cover', but four years later he is still one first name on the team sheet and is still regarded as one of the best stoppers in League Two.

He has now made more than 240 appearances for the club.

The club said: "Glenn has become a true legend at Crawley Town Football Club, earning the affectionate nickname of “The Cat” owing to his incredible agility and cat-like reflexes."

John Yems said: "A goalkeeper is worth 25 points to you a season and I think Glenn over the season does that easily.

"He is still one of the fittest and most agile goalkeepers you will come across."

Tom Nichols said: "He's a brilliant goalkeeper and saved us many a point this year. He made a few big saves on Tuesday as well.

Glenn Morris has just signed a new one-year contract with Crawley Town

"He's kicking on a bit but he is not done by any stretch. He's very agile still, the boys all love him and I am glad he he has got another contract because he is one of the best keepers in the league."

When we interviewed Morris in November, just after his 500th professional appearance, we asked what it was about Crawley Town that has made him want to stay.

He said: "It’s where I have felt most comfortable and at home. I have enjoyed every minute of being here.”