Here's who Horsham will play in the Premier Division next season and the mileage they face

Horsham have learnt of their opponents next season with the constitution of the Bostik League Premier Division official announced.

The Hornets are back in the top flight after a seven-year absence and will have an increased travel load from what they faced at Step 4.

They will have to cover 2,459 miles of round trips in their away fixtures this season with the longest at Brightlingsea Regent, who are based an eye-watering 114 miles away in north Essex and encompassing upwards of a four-hour round trip.

Another interesting fixture sees them face East Thurrock United, who were relegated from the National League South, fellow division newbies Cheshunt, who won the South Central, and Division 1 North winners Bowers & Pitsea.

Having left a number of Sussex sides behind in the South East Division - and Burgess Hill Town and Whitehawk both being relegated - there will still be some local rivalries reinstated with matches against Bognor Regis Town, Worthing and Lewes.

Fixtures are expected to be announced at the start of July.

The full Premier Division line-up is: Bishop’s Stortford, Bowers & Pitsea, Brightlingsea Regent, Carshalton Athletic, Cheshunt, Corinthian-Casuals, Cray Wanderers, East Thurrock United, Enfield Town, Folkestone Invicta, Haringey Borough, Hornchurch, Kingstonian, Leatherhead, Lewes, Margate, Merstham, Potters Bar Town, Wingate & Finchley, Worthing.