Here's when the Bostik League play-offs will take place

Horsham's Bostik League South East play-off semi-final will take place on Monday, April 29.



The Hornets confirmed their place in the promotion games with a 3-2 win at Herne Bay on Saturday - the result meaning they can no longer finished outside the top five.



With two games left to play, Dominic Di Paola's side have accumulated 68 points, five more than third-placed Hastings United, seven more than Ashford United and nine more than Haywards Heath in the final play-off spot - although all three have a game in hand.



Of the chasing pack, only VCD Athletic and Hythe Town can still make the play-off place, although the latter would need to turn around a considerable goal difference.



Both the division's play-off games have been confirmed as taking place on Monday, April 29, with the final following on Friday, May 3.



The South Central semi-finals will be on Tuesday, April 30, and the final on Saturday, May 4.



The North semi-finals will be on Wednesday, May 4, and final on Sunday, May 5.



The Premier semi-final will be on Thursday, May 2, the final on Monday, May 6, and the super play-off final on Saturday, May 11.