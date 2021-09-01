The Reds suffered a heavy 6-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in the EFL Trophy.

Yems was forced to play George Francomb and Nick Tsaroulla for 90 minutes each because of the amount of injuries the club have.

But it was a night to forget and Yems praised the fans - including one who ran on to the pitch before being taken away by stewards. "The best thing about tonight was the supporters," he said.

"I wish when the player ran on the pitch the ref had not saw him he could have put a kit on - he might have helped us. The fans make the day. They are singing, they are dancing. I can't wait to see them when we win things if we get the right way I want to do something.

"We can only compliment them [the fans. I think most of them know it hurts me just as much as it hurts them."

And Yems was bitterly disappointed with the performance. He said: "That is not what I want to put my name to. Do I take responsibility yes, because we brought most of the players in but I am fed up of saying we need a little bit more experience about the place because we are ravaged by injuries.

John Yems at The Valley

"It's not an excuse, we can only bring in players to games like this to get the fitness in. Was that good enough? Nowhere near good enough."

Tom Dallison was added to the injury list going off in the first half. Yems said: "He has only got in there today as a centre half as we lost Ludwig [Francilette], we have got Tunny [Jordan Tunnicliffe] out, we got Harry [Ransom] on the bench, we couldn't put him on from the start because he hasn't played but we have got to look at him for Saturday.

"I keep saying to the supporters and everyone, it hurts tonight. The second time this year it's really getting to me and it's beginning to get to me big time."

New signing Kwesi Appiah scored again but Yems said he is not ready to be picked for the strating line-up yet.

Owen Gallagher in action against Charton