Harry Kewell to Hibernian - Former Crawley Town boss set to join Scottish Premiership side?

Former Crawley Town manager Harry Kewell was in attendance for Hibernian's clash at St Johnstone as speculation continues to mount over the Australian taking charge at Easter Road.
The ex-Liverpool and Leeds United player has been linked to the Hibees after former manager Paul Heckingbottom was sacked five days ago.
Kewell is keen to return to management following a year out. He was sacked by Notts County in 2018 after just ten weeks in charge.
The Australian ended his 15-month tenure at Crawley in August 2018 to take up the job at Meadow Lane.
Kewell is currently second favourite with SkyBet to take the job at 3/1. Former Sunderland manager Jack Ross is favourite at 1/3.
Speaking to Sky Sports before today's game at McDiarmid Park, Kewell remained coy on the rumours linking him to Hibernian.
He said: "I'm just here as a friend of a friend, I'm just watching.
"I think it's a fantastic club. There's a lot clubs up for new managers and being out of work there's always speculation but like I said I'm just here to enjoy the game."