Glenn Morris confident ahead of FA Cup clash with Fleetwood despite concerning run of form

“We are performing well and if we can take that into the game, we’ll be fine.”

Those were the words of goalkeeper Glenn Morris as Crawley Town look to bounce back from defeat against Exeter City by beating League One high-flyers Fleetwood Town in the FA Cup on Sunday (December 1).

Reds suffered a 1-0 home defeat on Saturday afternoon, after Dean Moxey scored a late winner for Exeter just moments after the hosts were contentiously denied a penalty.

The result means Crawley are without a win in the last six league games and their strong start to the season now seems a very long time ago.

Morris said: “At the minute, things are just not quite going for us. I don’t like saying that too much but it wasn’t our afternoon.

“On another day, we could have won. What can you do? You have got to move on and look forward to the next game and take it from there.

“The performances of late haven’t been too bad. When you’re on a bad run, everything seems to go against you.

“We weren’t outplayed massively. They are up the top of the league but there’s not much difference. It’s just one of those things. We’ve got to move forward, keep working hard and keep the belief.”

Crawley now face Fleetwood at home in the FA Cup and then Lancing in the Sussex Senior Cup before they travel to Stevenage for their next league game.

Looking ahead to their FA Cup second-round tie next weekend, Morris said: “We’ve got to look forward to it.

“We are performing well and if we can take that into the game, we’ll be fine. It’s a great competition and the club has got history there so we look forward to that.

“We will have a look at what they can do but we’ll only worry about us and if we play like we know we can, we’ll cause any team trouble.

“We’ll just focus on ourselves. We’ve got a nice little break but it would have been nicer to go into that break with a win. Sometimes you can’t control that.”

