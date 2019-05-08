French side want to keep Sunderland defender, Luton Town prepare swoop for Coventry City defender - League 1 and League 2 latest news

Strausborg want to keep Sunderland defender Lamine Kone - however will return to Wearside as the French club can't afford his wages.

L’Equipe recently broke the news of Kone's imminent return to the Stadium of Light, though no details were reported.

Strasbourg's French defender Lamine Kone (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN/AFP/Getty Images)

That has prompted Sportmania into providing an update, believing it is the player's wages which has forced Strausborg to let Kone go.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald told RR last month: "I think he'll find another club, I'd be amazed if you see Lamine back here in a Sunderland shirt."

Stoke City are close to making a move for Barnsley goalkeeper Adam Davies, according to StokeOnTrentLive.

The report understands that the Potters are eyeing him as a long-term replacement for Jack Butland, who has been linked with a move back to the Premier League.

Davies, a Wales international, is on course to leave Oakwell this summer as he still yet to agree a new contract, which expires in June.

It is believed Wolverhampton Wanderers have also shown interest alongside Birmingham City, Hull City Bristol City and Brentford.

Luton Town are preparing a swoop for Coventry City defender Jordan Willis, as per HITC Sport.

Newly-appointed boss Graeme Jones wants to act fast in the transfer market ahead of the club's Championship campaign and has identified Willis as a prime target.

A number of clubs such as Hull, Derby and Portsmouth are keen on the 24-year-old, but the Hatters are believed to be leading the chase for his signature.

Willis is out of contract this summer with boss Mark Robins thought to be eyeing Burton Albion's Kyle McFadzean as his replacement.

In other Coventry potential outgoings, Liverpool and Everton have reportedly joined the race for Tom Bayliss.

Speculation over the weekend linked Bayliss with the likes of Newcastle, Brighton, Leeds and Middlesbrough.

However, TEAMTalk believes Bayliss is wanted on Merseyside and has a £3million release clause in his contract.

The 20-year-old - who put pen to paper on a new long-term contract last September - has scored three goals and contributed three assists this season.

Peterborough United have made five players available for transfer - including regular goalkeeper Aaron Chapman - while Ryan Tafazolli is one of four to be released.

Callum Cooke, Mark O'Hara, Isaac Buckley-Ricketts and Matt Stevens have also been transfer-listed.

As well as centre-back Tafazolli, Lewis Freestone, Morgan Penfold and Darren Lyon have been let go by the club.

You can read the full story via the Peterborough Telegraph HERE.

Bradford City have announced a mass clear-out - with 11 players set to leave the club this summer.

Ben Wilson, Cameron Hawkes, Callum Gunnar and Tom Clare have also been released, with Paudie O'Connor, Jack Payne, Jacob Butterfield, George Miller, Lewis O'Brien and David Ball returning to their parent clubs.

Shay McCartan and Jordan Gibson return to Valley Parade following loan spells at Lincoln City and Stevenage, respectively.

Meanwhile, Danny Devine, Luca Colville and Jermane Anderson have been offered new deals, while Tyrell Robinson remains suspended while legal proceedings continue following his arrest last year.

In League Two, Northampton Town have confirmed Stockport County striker Matt Wartburton as their first summer signing.

Warburton was the Hatters' top scorer as they won the National League North title this term, netting 27 times in all competitions.

He was named Stockport's player of the season and has been attracting interest from a number of EFL club but it is the Cobblers who have won the race for his signature.

Warburton had been part-time with Stockport, juggling his football career with his day job of being a PE teacher at Ashton-on-Mersey School in Sale, Greater Manchester.

Oldham Athletic caretaker manager Pete Wild has left the club due to 'personal reasons', just a few months after stepping in for Paul Scholes.

Wild stepped him for his second temporary spell of the season when the former Manchester United star left Boundary Park after 31 days.

Owner Abdullah Lemsagm said: “Pete worked extremely hard for this club of which I am grateful for, but came to me today saying he wants to spend some time away from football.

“He’s a great guy, I’m sad to see him go and would’ve liked him to stay with the club but I respect his decision and wish him well for the future.”