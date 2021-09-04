Former Plymouth Argyle forward joins Crawley Town

Crawley Town new boy Alex Battle. Picture courtesy of Crawley Town FC

Battle starred while on trial at the Reds during pre-season. The 22-year-old bagged a hat-trick in Crawley's 6-1 win at Horley Town, and was the club's top goalscorer in pre-season.

The 22-year-old started his career at Plymouth Argyle, spending time on loan at Salisbury and Truro City, before he was released by the Pilgrims at the end of the 2018-19 campaign.

Following his release, the forward joined previous loan club Truro in September 2019. Battle netted five goals in 26 appearances for City.

Manager John Yems said: “I’m very pleased to have Alex with us in the squad, he has been looking for a deserved opportunity in the first team and fans saw him score a hat-trick against Horley in pre-season, I wish him well here at Crawley.”