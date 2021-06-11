Former Millwall defender joins Crawley Town

Former Millwall and Eastbourne Borough defender Harry Ransom has moved to Crawley Town. Picture courtesy of Crawlet Towb

Harry Ransom has joined the Reds after his release from Millwall in May.

The central defender will join up with John Yems side on July 1 when training restarts ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

Yems said: “I’ve known Harry a while and he’s a good lad that will be a fantastic addition to next season’s squad.”

Ransom added: “I know a few of the staff and the gaffer said how important it was that I live locally to the club.”

The ex-Lions under-23 captain made the move to the New Den from National League South side Eastbourne Borough in the summer of 2019.

The 21-year-old started his career at Brighton & Hove Albion before moving to the Sports at the age of 15.

He made his senior debut during the 2016-17 campaign and become Borough’s youngest-ever captain at 19.

Ransom was loaned to National League side Dover Athletic in October before he was released from the Lions.

He scored once in eight appearances before the Whites were expunged from the league after only 15 games.

The defender is the second new player in at The People's Pension Stadium this summer.