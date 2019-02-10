Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes to be announced as Oldham manager on Monday

Paul Scholes is expected to be officially announced as Oldham Athletic manager at a press conference on Monday at 2pm.

The former Manchester United legend has been expected to be named as the new boss ever since the EFL cleared the club to appoint.

EFL rules prevent a person holding roles with two clubs at the same time without the prior consent of the board. Scholes owns a 10% stake in National League club Salford City along with five former Manchester United team-mates. However, a holding of 10% or less in a club is disregarded providing it is held "purely for investment purposes".

Scholes was expected to be at Crawley Town yesterday to see the Latics' 3-0 win - but he was not in attendance and was rumoured to be watching on iFollow. He would have been impressed with the way his side punished Crawley with three goals in the last 16 minutes of the game.

When asked whether he thought Scholes would raise the profile of League Two, Reds head coach Cioffi said: "There are a lot of good coaches without big names in League Two. For sure he will get more attention on the league and I think he will add a different idea of football because of his experience."