Former Gillingham striker can 'freshen up' Horsham frontline

New signing Greg Cundle can 'freshen up' the Horsham attack, according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The 22-year-old, who began his a career at Gillingham, joined the Hornets last week from National League South side Concord Rangers.

Last season the forward bludgeoned 20 league goals in 25 games for East Grinstead Town in the Bostik South East, earning him a move to the Beach Boys in May 2019.

Cundle scored on his Hornets debut at play-off rivals Hornchurch on Saturday.

A breakneck Horsham counter attack ended in the striker coolly slotting past Urchins keeper Joe Wright to give the visitors a half-time lead.

Ultimately it was not enough for the Hornets, as goals from Ricky Hayles and Chris Dickson secured victory for the hosts, but Di Paola was impressed with the debutant.

He said: "For a starting point, I thought he did pretty well.

"We’ve got to be careful with him because he’s not played a lot of football but we were pretty pleased with what he’s done.

"He played alright in the first half but, like the rest of the boys, he didn’t get the chance to do a lot in the second half because of the way the game panned out."

Horsham have struggled for goals of late.

The Camping World Community Stadium outfit have hit just seven goals in six league games stretching back to November 30.

In comparison, the six league fixtures before November 30 yielded 13 goals for the Hornets.

With Horsham struggling to hit the back of the net, Di Paola hoped Cundle could give the Yellows 'something different' in attack.

The Hornets manager added: "He knows where the back of the net is. He’s a young hungry player who wants to kick on in the game.

"It’s a good opportunity to freshen up the goals. We’re just not scoring enough.

"The last two months we’ve not created or scored enough so I just think he’s a decent option for a couple of months.

"Sometimes just a fresh option up top gives us something different to work with."