Former Fulham and AFC Wimbledon winger snapped up by Horsham

The Camping World Community Stadium. Picture by Steve Robards

The 26-year-old joined Kingstonian last summer from Dorking Wanderers, and made ten appearances for the K's during the curtailed 2020-21 campaign.

The left-sided winger, who can also play left-back, wing-back and left midfield, began his career under a scholarship at Fulham and signed a two-year professional contract in 2014.

Richards joined AFC Wimbledon on loan in 2014 and made ten appearances for the then League Two club.

He then went to Aldershot Town in another loan move in 2015 before he signed for the Shots on a permanent basis for the 2015-16 campaign.

Richards departed the Hampshire outfit a year later and had brief spells at Austrian fourth-tier club FC Kitzbühel, Walton Casuals and Welling United.

The winger enjoyed two season at Leatherhead, scoring five times in 46 appearances, before moving to Dorking Wanderers in 2018.

Richards had a very successful career at Meadowbank before his move to Kingstonian.