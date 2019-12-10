Former Crawley Town owner will not offer 'financial support' after Derham dismissal

Former Crawley Town owner Paul John Hayward will not offer 'financial support including the training ground' after the dismissal of operations director Kelly Derham.

Derham had her contract terminated after almost a decade at the club. The Reds have cited 'financial difficulties' as the reason for her departure.

Hayward, who invested in the club between 2010 and 2016, posted on his personal Twitter account that he will fund the purchase of the long-awaited scoreboard but will cease backing any other ventures.

His statement said: "I’m shocked and appalled at the dismissal of Kelly Derham.

"Not only is this not in the best interests of Crawley Town Football Club, it’s disrespectful, disloyal and cruel.

"Kelly is family to me and they broke her heart today. This is not acceptable!

"I will still complete my purchase of the scoreboard because I’m doing it for the fans & they need a pick-me-up more than ever.

"Any other financial support including the training ground will be on hold unless she is Reinstated. I’m off Twitter for a few days."