Former Crawley Town hero says dismissed Kelly Derham 'cannot be replaced'

Former Crawley Town defender Mark Connolly has spoken out on the shock dismissal of Crawley Town operations manager Kelly Derham branding the decision 'a big mistake.'

In a club statement, the football club said: "Crawley Town has today terminated the contract between itself and operations director, Kelly Derham.

"This has been a hugely difficult decision to make, but in light of the current financial challenges the club is facing it is one that the club was forced into.

"Kelly has been integral to several sponsorships and developments at our club, and she can certainly be very proud of her achievements here.

"The club, and everyone within it, wishes Kelly nothing but the best for the future."

Connolly made over 170 appearances over two separate spells for the Reds and the club hero appeared devastated at the news.

Speaking on Twitter, the 27-year-old said: "Cannot believe the news about Kelly being sacked by Crawley Town!

"Football can be ruthless, players come and go, but someone like Kelly Derham to that football club cannot be replaced, whoever has made this decision has made a big mistake!"

He continued: "I’ve known Kelly over 2 spells at the club, the first spell it was a lot more straight forward but the second spell I seen how tough things were at times at the club but she always stayed strong! The work she’s done is nothing short of incredible! Thank you for everything."

Fans have been rocked by the news with former owner and investor Paul Hayward revealing his financial support will be 'put on hold unless Derham is reinstated.'