Former Crawley Town boss Steve Evans is sacked by Peterborough

Steve Evans has been sacked as manager of Peterborough United.

Posh are sixth in League One but some indifferent recent performances have led to Evans and his assistant Paul Raynor being shown the door. They drew 0-0 at home to Charlton Athletic today.

Steve Evans in his Crawley Town days.

Evans was manager of Crawley Town during their most successful period between 2007 and 2012, which included reaching the fifth round of the FA Cup twice and playing at Old Trafford.

Evans left the Reds to join Rotherham before having spells at Leeds United and Mansfield Town before joining Posh.

A statement on Peterborough's website said: "The football club wishes to announce that the manager Steve Evans and Assistant Manager Paul Raynor have been released from their contracts with immediate effect.

"We would like to thank both Steve and Paul for their efforts on behalf of the football club. We wish them and their families all the best for the future."

Former boss Darren Ferguson replaces Evans.