Former Brighton & Hove Albion and Crawley Town winger joins Horsham

Horsham new boy Shamir Fenelon celebrates scoring Crawley Town's equaliser during their 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle in 2016. Picture by Jack Beard

The Hornets have snapped up winger Shamir Fenelon from National League South outfit Billericay Town.

Fenelon began his career at Brighton & Hove Albion's academy, alongside current Horsham players Charlie Harris, Harvey Sparks and Doug Tuck.

The 26-year-old made his professional debut on loan at Torquay United in 2014 whilst on loan from Albion. Fenelon netted one goal in 12 appearances during his spell at Plainmoor.

He also spent time on loan at Rochdale, Tranmere Rovers and Dagenham & Redbridge before he departed the Seagulls in 2015.

Fenelon then joined Crawley Town and made 30 appearances, scoring twice, before making the switch to Aldershot Town in 2016.

The Hornets new boy enjoyed a three-year spell at the Shots, making 90 appearances and scoring 19 goals.

The wide-man moved to Maidenhead United in 2019, appearing 19 time and netting three goals, before he landed at Billericay Town in 2020.

The winger has also made three appearances for the Republic of Ireland under-21s.

Fenelon received his first call-up for the 2017 European Under-21 Championship qualifier against Andorra in March 2015.