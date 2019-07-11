Fixtures revealed for Horsham's first BetVictor Premier campaign in seven-years

Horsham's first competitive game at The Camping World Community Stadium will see them entertain Leatherhead on Saturday August 10 as the Hornets return to the BetVictor Premier after a seven-year absence

The Hornets' first away game of the season will see them travel to Enfield Town a week later.

Horsham visit old foes Lewes on August Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) while Non-League Day, on October 12, will see Horsham travel to Bishop's Stortford.

Dominic Di Paola's side have been given a Boxing Day trip to Worthing. The Hornets will welcome Lewes to The Camping World Community Stadium on New Year's Day.

Horsham host Worthing on Easter Monday (April 13).

The Yellow and the Greens round off their season with a jaunt to the Kent coast to take on Margate on Saturday April 25.

READ MORE Horsham manager runs the rule over quartet of new signings | Horsham aim to be 'part of the furniture' in new division as Di Paola remains realistic | Horsham YMCA target promotion after 'missing the boat' last season