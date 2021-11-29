Five-star Broadbridge Heath thump Steyning Town

Louis Blake put in a man of the match performance for Broadbridge Heath in their big win at Steyning Town. Picture courtesy of Broadbridge Heath FC

Manager Chris Simmons made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Hassocks, bringing in Connor Baston for the injured Charlie Weller and partnering Lewis Croal up front with Jamie Taylor.

Heath made the perfect start. The Steyning keeper came sprinting off his line to deal with a long ball but with one of his defenders attempting to do the same and with no communication from either player, it could lead to disaster.

Both players crashed into each other on the edge of the penalty area, which allowed Croal to gather the loose ball and shoot into an empty net on three minutes.

The Bears made it 2-0 on 13 minutes when Connor Baston combined well with Charlie Parmiter on the edge of the box.

Parmiter broke into the area and was brought down from behind by Mayckol Sabino. Taylor stepped up and convert the spot kick into the bottom left corner.

Steyning were then forced to make a change with their keeper having to leave the field of play with what looked like a hamstring injury. After consultation with the management, one of the outfield players seemed to draw the short straw and was forced to take up the gloves.

And 10 minutes before the break it was 3-0. Louis Blake received the ball on the halfway line and played an inch perfect pass, splitting the Steyning defence and allowing Croal to run through on goal.

The striker, looking a lot more like his old self, placed a right foot shot wide of the keeper for his sixth of the season.

Within minutes of the restart it was 4-0. Croal provided the assist for Louis Blake to run with pace at the defence. The Heath midfielder dropped a shoulder, skipped past a defender and placed his shot wide of the keeper for his first of the season.

Heath made it 5-0 on 53 minutes. Parmiter found space down the left, played the ball across the goal to the far post for Baston to rifle into the corner.

Simmons said: "It was a great reaction from us after the last couple of games where we haven’t created as much as we should of but the surface really suited us and allowed us to move the ball faster and better.

Louis Blake was fantastic, considering he has only just recovered from injury, and was our man of the match on the day. But it was an all-round solid performance from everyone.