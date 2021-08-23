Five-star Broadbridge Heath run riot at Hassocks

Matt Penfold (right) put in a man of the match performance in Broadbridge Heath's thumping win over Hassocks. Picture courtesy of Broadbridge Heath FC

Heath manager Chris Simmons was already without Andy Waddingham, Mark Zydonik and Joe Futers due to long term injuries but was also missing Craig Goodsir, Sam Jobbins, Ollie Joel, Zac Young and Sean Terry,

But the Bears were able to welcome back Louis Blake from injury and Harry Williams, who made his club debut.

Heath started on the front foot with Jamie Taylor rattling the Hassocks crossbar with a shot from distance within the first minute.

The only goal of the half came on 20 minutes when Harry Williams intercepted a pass and knocked the ball up to Charlie Parmiter who played it wide to Matt Penfold on the right flank.

The midfielder hit a low ball across the face of the goal towards Taylor at the far post but a defender tried to intercept the pass and diverted the ball into the roof of the net.

Heath continued pushing forward and played some lovely flowing football at times but all too often they tried that killer pass on the edge of the box, instead of taking a shot themselves.

But the second half was a different proposition. Within minutes of the restart a long goal kick was headed on by Taylor to Parmiter who struck a fierce right foot shot that the keeper could only parry and Penfold snapped up the rebound to make it 2-0.

Callum Jones crossed the ball into the penalty area and the keeper blocked Ben Cooksley’s effort. The ball came out to Penfold who squared it to Taylor on the edge of the box and the Heath striker hit it first time with the outside of his right boot to make it 3-0.

Heath made it 4-0 on 70 minutes when Penfold tried his luck with a shot from distance that came off the keeper and Parmiter was there to head home the rebound.

Heath attacks continued and goal number five was scored on 78 minutes when 16-year-old Charlie Gibson crossed from the left to Taylor at the far post.

The Heath striker played the ball back into the danger area where a defender attempted to chest it down for his keeper but put it into the back of his own net.

The Robins scored a late consolation goal in the closing minutes with the best strike of the day. The ball was played down the left to Lewis Beebee and he cut inside and hit a curling effort into the top corner.

Bear boss Simmons said: "The players are getting sharper and fitter every game and the new faces are starting to gel.

"It was a good solid professional performance today especially considering the absentees."

Man of the match Penfold added: "After missing the whole of preseason, I’m getting closer to full match fitness and it was great to get my first Broadbridge Heath goals of the season."