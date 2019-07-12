First game at Horsham's new ground 'one for the supporters'

Horsham's first-ever game at The Camping World Community Stadium against Hartley Wintney on Saturday (July 13, 3pm) will be 'one for the supporters to enjoy' according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets' pre-season friendly against the Southern League Premier Division South outfit will be the culmination of years of hard work getting the club permanently back into the town after an 11-year absence..

Di Paola felt Horsham fans would undoubtedly 'be really excited' for the first game held inside their own ground since 2008, but the Hornets manager had his own reason to be excited about the new facilities.

He said: "The supporters are going to be really excited about the friendlies. I can obviously see the interest for the supporters.

"They’ll want to come down and have a look so it’ll definitely be one for the supporters to enjoy.

"I was most excited about the first training session really. For us to just get into the ground was the thing.

"It was heaven in comparison to the previous summers where we’ve been at parks. To be able to set up early and be organised reflects well on the club and us.

"This now means that new players coming to the club in the future will see that we want to try and do things right."

After the game against Hartley Wintney, Horsham host Haywards Heath Town on Tuesday July 16 (7.45pm) and League Two outfit Crawley Town on Saturday July 20 (3pm).

Tickets for all three of these pre-season friendlies are still on sale from club office. The club office can be found at Horsham Football Club, Hop Oast, Worthing Road, Horsham RH13 0AX, and is open every weekday from 10am-5pm.

Supporters wishing to attend the historic games are reminded that tickets will NOT be sold on the day and can only be pre-purchased at the club office.

The club office will have extended opening hours on Friday July 12 (5pm-9pm). Horsham are currently unable to accept bank cards so it is strictly CASH ONLY. For further information, please contact the club on 01403 458854 or email admin@horshamfc.co.uk.

Adult admission will be £11 a game or £25 for all three matches. Admission for concessions (over 60’s/students/under-18s) will be £6 per match or £15 for the three, and for under-16s it will be £2 per match or £5 for all three.

Season ticket holders will be able to attend all three matches FREE OF CHARGE but must confirm their attendance to ensure entry. Season tickets can be bought at the club office.