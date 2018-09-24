Find out Horsham's FA Cup third qualifying round opponents and a look back on THAT Swansea City tie

Horsham have been handed a home draw in the third qualifying round of the FA Cup against Poole Town.

The Hornets will welcome the Southern League Premier Division South side to Culver Road on October 6 as they bid for a place in the next round and prize money of a cool £15,000.

That is their reward after they edged a seven-goal thriller against Heybridge Swifts at Culver Road on Saturday, having come from 2-0 down to overcome their Bostik League North Division visitors in a 4-3 victory.

Chris Smith got the winner with just six minutes to play to help the Hornets pocket a cool £9,000 prize money and place in the next round.





The competition is quickly heading towards the first round proper, where Football League clubs enter the fray, after the third qualifying round draw was made today.

Back in 2007, Horsham famously made history with their first and only appearance in the second round proper of the FA Cup when they forced Swansea City to a replay.

Prize money has been doubled for the 2018/19 season, in a move which will benefit every team competing in the competition at every level.

Teams are just nine wins away from a Wembley final.