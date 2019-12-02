'Feel for the guy, but some of his selections and tactics were truly baffling' - Crawley Town fans react to Cioffi leaving

Crawley Town fans have taken to social media to react to Gabriele Cioffi leaving the club by mutual consent.

The news came as no surprise to fans following a poor run in the league and exiting all cups in the last two months.

Owner Ziya Eren was the FA Cup defeat yesterday and that was soon followed by the news Cioffi had gone.

Here is what some of the fans had to say.

@CTFCFraser tweeted: "Thank you for doing the right thing for the club!!"

@BenCTFC replied: "Please please please make the right choice next time."

@PaulLacaAube said: "Good news, not improving enough. Get a decent English coach in to get the best out the squad."

@any4stu2nite tweeted: "Can’t say I’m surprised. Sorry it never worked out and good luck for the future."

@MattAddinall said: "Feel for the guy, but some of his selections and tactics were truly baffling. Wish him all the best for the future."

@BarbRobinson8 said: "I'd like to thank Gaby for his support of our DSA group and for his commitment to the club. He was always very approachable. I'm sorry to see him go and wish him all the best for whatever he does next. Good luck to Edu in taking over at this time."

@Danwatts93 replied: "Thanks for your time and efforts Gaby, sorry it didn’t work out. All the best for the future. I think this is for the best of both parties tbh. Important for us to try and get someone experienced at this level @crawleytown"

@AlexBurke1 said: "Weird timing. Needed doing a week ago. Loss to a L1 team in Cup can’t have been the last straw."

On the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page, Dave Stone posted: "Not surprised. I liked the guy and he gave us some good times against Norwich and Stoke which will live long in the memory, but it's our league form that counts."