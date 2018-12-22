Fanfare: Let's get behind Crawley Town as they take on Carlisle United

Saturday’s opponents are Carlisle United who make the 345-mile trip down to the newly named People’s Pension Stadium.

A long trip for those visiting supporters, especially a few days before Christmas.



However, they will be encouraged by their side's performance as they recorded a 4-0 victory over promotion chasing Colchester United.



An impressive performance but that wasn’t their first 4-0 victory of the season, as a few weeks before they beat Swindon Town 4-0 away from home.

Carlisle sit 12th in the table and just four points from a play-off place.



They are also very good on their travels as they sit third in the away form table only behind Forest Green Rovers and Lincoln City.



They haven’t picked up a win away from home in their previous two games with a 1-1 draw at Notts County and a 2-0 defeat at high flying MK Dons.



Carlisle will be looking to try and break into the play-offs in coming weeks and over the Christmas period as they try and push for promotion.



It has been a disappointing two weeks for Crawley fans with the controversial 1-0 home defeat to Northampton and then a 2-0 defeat away to Macclesfield.



The game against Northampton left many fans infuriated by refereeing decisions that fans felt cost Crawley the game.



The red card to Ollie Palmer was a big blow and he will serve the second of his three-game suspension today.



The other controversial decision was when Dannie Bulman was brought down when one-on-one with the 'keeper, referee Craig Hicks was left unmoved not giving a foul, which sent the stadium raging.



Ultimately, the result was defeat and Reds had to move on.



The following week saw another defeat as Macclesfield Town came out 2-0 winners.



Testing conditions in Macclesfield even saw Reds fans hit by an advertising board as that flew up in the air and nearly into the away end.



However, a below-par performance saw another defeat for Crawley which continued the poor away form.



The defeat means Gabriele Cioffi is still in search of his first point on the road with the best result being the 1-1 draw at Southend in the FA Cup.



The away form is something fans are particularly concerned about and feel needs to be changed as too many points are being dropped on the road.



Let’s get behind the boys on Saturday and hope we come out with three points.

