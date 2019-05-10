Fairytale promotion has seen Horsham come 'full circle'

It’s a fairytale journey and one that has seen Horsham come ‘full circle’ according to manager Dominic Di Paola.

The Hornets clinched Bostik League South East division play-off glory last Friday to secure a long-awaited return to the Premier Division.

It was a night reminiscent of the club’s glory days as a crowd of 880 saw them overcome Ashford United 2-1 after extra-time.

Their biggest game in more than a decade was their last at Culver Road, a temporary home in Lancing having been ground sharing with Horsham YMCA previously.

Next year, the club returns home. To a brand-new ground at Hop Oast, they return home and bring, not only themselves, but Premier Division football back to the town.

The last time they played in the top flight was the 2011-12 season, four years previously they waved goodbye to their much-loved Queen Street home.

Having been homeless even since, Friday really did seem like it was meant to be.

The feeling was not left on Di Paola either. A manager that has led them to two promotions - firstly out of the County League - in four years.

He said: “It is a bit of a fairytale I think so. Football brings those things about, that’s what we achieved.

“It’s a fantastic circle to when we lost the ground and Horsham from being in the Bostik Premier at that stage. To go full circle and to be going into the new ground with Bostik Premier is dream timing.

“I’m really happy, over the moon and even a bit speechless, which is very unlike me.”

On next season, Di Paola added: “I am not going to think about it for a while. I am going to have at least a few days off, have a nice bank holiday, a holiday and spend some time with my family, my Mrs, who never gets to see me, she can get a bit bored of me.

“We will reset after a while and have a look then, but I am just going to embrace and enjoy what we have achieved for the next week or so.”

As he has done all season, the boss, who is making a big name for himself along with his assistant Adam Westwood and management team, was quick to sing his players’ praises.

He added: “The togetherness of the group and the way they support each other is special, so special. That’s why we have done what we have achieved. I am privileged, proud and honoured to be involved.”