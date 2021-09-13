FA Vase adventure comes to a premature end for Billingshurst

Sam Bull in action for Billingshurst in their FA Vase clash with Forest Hill Park. Pictures by Iain Gibson

Once again the game started slowly not helped by a head injury within the first minute. Billingshurst started to grow into the game and, after 15 minutes, Tom Edwards powered into the box to set up a great chance for Sam Bull who blazed his shot over the bar.

The home side continued to play the football and Forest Hill's long ball game was easily dealt with, although on 30 minutes Jordan Jenner had to make a smart double save.

Billingshurst continued to make chances and Matt Rendell’s header was cleared off the line, Tommy Stephens had a shot blocked and, after a mazy run, Bull hit the post.

Hurst's Matt Rendell sees his header cleared off the line

The second half was a different story as Forest Hill made player changes and started to play football.

On 57 minutes, the Forest Hill forward lost control of the ball and collided with Jenner. To the surprise of everyone, the referee gave a penalty.

Within five minutes, Jenner sold centre-half Eddie French short and French brought down his opponent to concede a second penalty which Olayinka converted again.

The SCEFL side made the game safe on the 85th minute when an unmarked Jason John converted a good header

In his first game back, manager Lee Spickett said: “Really disappointed to lose a game which we felt we really could have won.

"I thought we started very well and had a couple of glorious chances. After that we let our guard down, stopped playing through the lines and as a unit were just far too deep.

"The second half for me was a non-event and I’ve told the boys that’s not what we expect here at Billingshurst. It was very flat and lethargic.