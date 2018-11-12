FA Cup Second round draw: When is it and who could Crawley Town face?

A draw with Southend United at the weekend sealed Crawley's place in the FA Cup second round draw...but who will they face next?

Here's everything you need to know:

When is the FA Cup second round draw? Is it on TV?

The draw for the second round proper of the FA Cup will take place on Monday, November 12.

The draw will be made live from National League South side Hampton & Richmond at 7.10pm ahead of their televised clash with Oldham Athletic.

Mark Chapman will be joined by Glenn Murray and Mark Schwarzer for the draw, which will be broadcast on BBC 2.

What ball number are Crawley in the FA Cup draw?

Crawley will be ball number 38.

Who is in the FA Cup second round draw and what are the ball numbers?

The ball numbers have all been confirmed for the second round draw, with the following teams in the hat:

1 AFC WIMBLEDON, 2 MAIDSTONE UNITED , 3 EBBSFLEET UNITED OR CHELTENHAM TOWN, 4 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH OR OLDHAM ATHLETIC, 5 SWINDON TOWN, 6 MANSFIELD TOWN OR CHARLTON ATHLETIC, 7 WOKING, 8 SCUNTHORPE UNITED, 9 SUNDERLAND, 10 ALDERSHOT TOWN OR BRADFORD CITY, 11 GRIMSBY TOWN , 12 CHORLEY OR DONCASTER ROVERS, 13 FLEETWOOD TOWN, 14 PETERBOROUGH UNITED, 15 SOUTHPORT , 16 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE , 17 CHESTERFIELD OR BILLERICAY TOWN, 18 LINCOLN CITY , 19 BARNET OR BRISTOL ROVERS, 20 STOCKPORT COUNTY, 21 BURY, 22 GILLINGHAM OR HARTLEPOOL UNITED, 23 OXFORD UNITED OR FOREST GREEN ROVERS, 24 TRANMERE ROVERS OR OXFORD CITY, 25 ACCRINGTON STANLEY, 26 BARNSLEY, 27 SHREWSBURY TOWN OR SALFORD CITY, 28 NEWPORT COUNTY, 29 WALSALL, 30 ROCHDALE, 31 SOLIHULL MOORS, 32 SUTTON UNITED OR SLOUGH TOWN, 33 GUISELEY, 34 BLACKPOOL, 35 LUTON TOWN, 36 MORECAMBE OR FC HALIFAX TOWN, 37 CARLISLE UNITED, 38 SOUTHEND UNITED OR CRAWLEY TOWN, 39 PORTSMOUTH, 40 WREXHAM

When will FA Cup second round take place?

Ties for the second round of the FA Cup will take place on the weekend of November 30 to December 3.

How much prize money is available in the FA Cup second round?

Clubs who win their FA Cup second round tie will be awarded £54,000 after the prize money was increased this season.