FA Cup dreams over for Loxwood after replay defeat

Loxwood crashed out of the FA Cup after a 2-0 defeat at Abbey Rangers in an extra preliminary round replay on Tuesday night.

A second half penalty from Marcis Cousins gave the Combined Counties Premier Division side the lead before Jamie Hoppitt sealed Rangers’ passage to the next round with ten minutes remaining.

Saturday saw the Magpies concede a late equaliser as the two sides drew 1-1. Spencer Jarvis lashed home the Loxwood opener on 68 minutes but the Plaistow Road couldn’t hold out.

Ben Kersley’s late strike helped Abbey Rangers, who had been reduced to ten men in the first half, secure a replay.

Speaking after the game on Saturday, Magpies manager Alex Walsh admitted he was disappointed his team had conceded a late goal for the third successive match.

He said: “(There was) disappointment to concede late in the game especially after holding the lead for so long. With a few minutes to go you expect to win the game.

“It’s happened a couple of times now so we’re working on things in training.

“We wanted to progress and we had enough there. We should have taken our chances. We weren’t ruthless enough in their box and a good bit of skill from their guy got them a draw.

“I think the first 30 minutes or so when it was 11 v 11, they proved to be the stronger side at times but when they went down to ten, certainly second-half we dominated in areas.

“They looked dangerous at times but I think we were the team that looked quite in control of the game.”

Loxwood host Crawley Down Gatwick on Saturday.