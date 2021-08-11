FA Cup drama - Steyning edge through at Pagham: picture gallery and report

The game started in the same manner as Saturday's first game, with the Barrowmen well on top. But the Lions held their own until the 13th minute when they gifted a goal to their opponents with a silly error. Pagham gradually clawed their way back into the game and started to look the more dangerous, although it took an illness to the Steyning goalkeeper, causing him to collapse on the pitch, to get them back in the game.

He was replaced by centre back Joe Fitzpatrick and his first task was to pick the ball out of his net as Grant Radmore smashed a 25-yard drive passed him. His second task was the same as the first as Jack Langford squeezed a shot passed him from an acute angle on 45 minutes. The Lions then gifted a second goal to the visitors when a needless challenge gave Tom Bold the opportunity to blast the penalty home in the same manner as he had done in the first game.

The second half meandered along end to end but the simple fact was that Pagham, despite facing a stand-in keeper mustered no shots at goal whatsoever in the entire half. The night was compounded three minutes from time when they managed to gift Steyning the win with an own goal. All in all, a night to forget for the Lions.

Pagham: Troy Sexton, George Bingham, Ryan Hallett, Joe Clarke, Dylan Jelley, Conor Geoghegan, Jake Heryet (Jamie Carroll), Ross Edwards, Grant Radmore (Dan Simmonds), Jack Barnes, Jack Langford. Subs not used: Alfie Davidson, Nathan da Costa, Jack Williamson.

1. Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round replay at Pagham, which Steyning won 3-2 / Picture: Roger Smith Buy photo

2. Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round replay at Pagham, which Steyning won 3-2 / Picture: Roger Smith Buy photo

3. Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round replay at Pagham, which Steyning won 3-2 / Picture: Roger Smith Buy photo

4. Action from the FA Cup extra preliminary round replay at Pagham, which Steyning won 3-2 / Picture: Roger Smith Buy photo