FA Cup: Crawley Town trail Southend United at half-time

Crawley Town trail a clinical Southend United 2-0 at half time in their FA Cup first round replay.

Gabriele Cioffi has made four changes to the side who lost to Grimsby Town at the weekend. Felipe Morais, Luke Gambin, Josh Doherty and Bondz N'Gala come in for Dannie Bulman, Joe McNerney, Joe Maguire and Ashley Nathaniel-George.

And more than 3,000 packed into the Broadfield Stadium to see the Reds try and progress to the second round where they would face Barnsley on December 1.

Great work from Ollie Palmer forced an early corner for the Reds but Mark Connolly headed wide from Doherty's corner. Palmer was looking dangerous up front and on 11 minutes he forced an outstanding save from Mark Oxley - but it would not have counted as referee Charles Breakspear gave handball against the striker.

It was from the visitors' first real attack on 17 minutes that they took the lead - and there was some confusion about the goal. Harry Bunn made a run down the left and his cross seemed to be turned in by Simon Cox. But the goal was awarded as an own goal by Josh Doherty.

Josh Payne was then booked for a foul. Crawley were still playing some nice football and on 29 minutes looked like they had a clear chance to equalise when the ball fell nicely to Camara 12 yards out by Gambin appeared to get in his way just as he was about the strike the ball.

But on 31 minutes, Reds were two down. Stephen McLaughlin broke down the right and crossed in. Cox's header was brilliantly saved by Morris but Bunn was quickest to react and fired home from two yards out.

It could have been 3-0 on 40 minutes when McLaughlin broke and laid off to Cox, but the striker fired into the side-netting.

Crawley have a lot to do in the second half to get back into to this game.

CRAWLEY TOWN: Morris, Young, Doherty, Payne, Connolly, Palmer, Gambin, Francomb, Morais, Camara, N'Gala. Subs: Mersin, McNerney, Grego-Cox, Poleon, Nathaniel-George, Maguire, Bulman.

SOUTHEND UNITED: Oxley, Demetriou, Moore, White, Kyprianou, McLoughlin, Dieng, Hyam, Bunn, Cox, Robinson. Subs: Bishop, Bwomono, Hnedrie, Knightly, Mantom, Klass, McCoulsky.

