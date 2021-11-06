FA Cup: Carlisle United 2, Horsham 0 RECAP - Heroic Hornets exit the Cup at League Two Blues
Horsham travel to Football League side Carlisle United on Saturday afternoon in the first round of the FA Cup.
Having seen off Haywards Heath Town, Kingstonian, Eastbourne Borough and Woking in the previous rounds, the Hornets will make the 686.4 mile round trip to the League Two outfit in the first round proper of the grand old competition.
Horsham have not reached the first round since their historic Cup run during the 2007-08 campaign.
Last updated: Saturday, 06 November, 2021, 16:55
- Hornets set for first FA Cup first round clash in 14 years
- Horsham have overcome Haywards Heath Town, Kingstonian, National League South outfit Eastbourne Borough and National League side Woking to reach the first round
- Horsham’s opponents Carlisle sit second-from-bottom in League Two - they are winless in six in all competitions
FULL-TIME - And that, I’m afraid, is that for Horsham in the FA Cup this season, but they can hold their heads high. The Hornets more than matched Football League Carlisle for over an hour, and have certainly not been disgraced. Keep your eyes peeled on the wscountytimes.co.uk/sport for more post-match reaction.
90 - Deep into five minutes of stoppage time now. Time coming to a close on Horsham’s fairytale run.
89 - GOAL CARLISLE. Clough, who has run the show for the Blues, sees his effort take a wicked deflection off Dudley past Howes and into the back of the net.
89 - And that will be that...
88 - Nearly. Shamir Fenelon carves open some space but he skews his attempt wide of the mark.
87 - Just under three minutes and stoppage time for the Hornets to find a winner.
81 - Another magnificent save from Sam Howes! Goalscorer Young is played through one-on-one but the Hornets stopper turns his effort over.
80 - ...is cleared by the Blues. Still time left for Horsham.
80 - Corner for Horsham...
78 - Pair of substitutions for both sides. Chris Smith has come on for Rob O’Toole while Taylor Charters has replaced Jordan Gibson for Carlisle.
