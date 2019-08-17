'Everyone is useful and no one is indispensable' - Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi after draw with Scunthorpe United

Crawley Town head coach Gabriele Cioffi hailed 'the performance of everyone' after the Reds drew 2-2 at Scunthorpe United this (Saturday) afternoon.

Bez Lubala scored his third goal in three games to open the scoring for Crawley on 16 minutes before Rory McArdle levelled for the Irons before the break.

Matty Lund put Scunny ahead on 54 minutes but Nathan Ferguson struck his second goal in two games to equalise on 75 minutes.

The Reds had the chance to take the win 12 minutes from time but Lubala saw his penalty superbly save by Scunthorpe's Rory Watson to see the spoils shared.

Cioffi said: "For 75 minutes we were positive. But we were very disappointing in the 20 minutes where we completely switched off. We were probably thinking we were in control of the game.

"By the way there is a lot of good. We built a lot after the Carlisle game. I'm positive and I have to give merit to everyone for the performance.

"I'm pleased with the performance of Bez. He made a mistake (the penalty) but he (Scunthorpe's Rory Walker) was a really good keeper. That is part of football.

"Bully (Dannie Bulman) was amazing, Josh (Dacres-Cogley) and Tom (Dallison) were amazing. I think it has to be underlined as well that two came on at half-time.

"Ollie (Palmer) and Josh (Doherty) came on, and it's not easy to step inside the game after you've been dropped, but they behaved as two starters.

"Filipe (Morais) lasted for an hour and played very well and was very committed. This is our strength because everyone is useful and no one is indispensable."

The point at Scunthorpe sees the Red Devils sit 12th in League Two with four points from three games. This start sees Crawley a step closer to Cioffi's target of 50 points and the Italian heaped praised on the 'positive environment' fostered at the club after an impressive opening to the season.

He added: "We need to achieve the 50 points as soon as we can to complete step one but then we will see.

"I don't want to repeat myself but this season has started in a different way. We had the pre-season but now we have our dream.

"We are always positive with the boys. It is an environment that is ready to suffer together to achieve something and that is what I like.

"There is a positive environment and I'd like to thank the supporters. They are here to support us and we really felt them in the first half."