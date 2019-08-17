Enfield Town 1 Horsham 4: Emphatic Hornets secure first league win of the season

Horsham secured their first win of the 2019/20 BetVictor Premier Division campaign with a dominant 4-1 win at Enfield Town this (Saturday) afternoon.

After a dour opening three quarters of the first half, Chris Smith put the Hornet ahead on the stroke of half-time before Town found the equaliser on 48 minutes thanks to Ken Charles.

But despite, despite parity being restored, a second half Horsham onslaught saw Charlie Harris, Smith and Zack Newton strike to wrap up a convincing victory.

Manager Dominic Di Paola handed a debut to Ben Dyett. The defender took the place of Joe Shelley. Will Miles, Smith, George Hayward also came in to the side. They replaced Dylan Merchant, Rob O'Toole and Lee Harding.

The opening 30 minutes of the first half was a scrappy affair with clear cut chances at a premium. Hornets keeper George Bentley was called into action on four minutes. The Horsham stopper had to be alert to tip a looping Enfield cross over his bar.

The hosts then forced a half-chance on 11 minutes but Billy Bricknell's strike managed to hit a Towners player and go wide.

Horsham nearly went ahead on 22 minutes as a well worked free-kick was superbly cleared off the hosts goal-line.

Enfield then carved out another opportunity five minutes later. Dan Rumens did well to pluck the ball out of the sky to volley at goal but his attempt went high and wide over the crossbar.

The Hornets had their first gilt-edged chance on the half-hour mark. Charlie Harris saw his free-kick on the edge of the area fall just wide of the post.

Harris then had another opportunity to take give Horsham the lead on 35 minutes but his long-range effort flew over the bar.

With the break looming, the Hornets had huffed and puffed without truly testing Enfield goalkeeper Nathan McDonald. But on the stroke of half-time Horsham managed to find their go-ahead goal.

A long ball from Lea Dawson found Smith in the box and the striker delightfully lofted the ball over McDonald to give the Hornets the lead at the referee's whistle.

The Hornets had the first chance of the second-half on 51 minutes. A long ball down the left from Steve Metcalf found goalscorer Smith but his effort was sent behind for a corner.

But Enfield found the leveller three minutes later. A great cross from defender Jon Mulemba found Charles at the back post and the forward did well to nod past Bentley to make it 1-1.

The Towners were now well on top. The hosts saw an effort inside of the box well saved by Bentley on 61 minutes and a minute later a shot from Junior Mubiayi was deflected out for a corner which was headed just wide

But Town were made to pay for this string of missed chances as Horsham took the lead on 67 minutes from a rare second half chance. A darting run from right-back Jerry O'Sullivan created an opening from Harris, who spun the Enfield defender before rifling past McDonald to make it 2-1.

And the Hornets doubled their advantage four minutes later. A Kieran Lavery free-kick was parried by McDonald but Smith reacted quickest to poke home and make it 3-1.

Horsham were now firmly in control of the game. Smith had a chance to seal his hat-trick on 73 minutes but his effort was well kept out bu McDonald.

And the Hornets put the cherry on the icing on the cake with eight minutes of the game remaining. Zack Newton produced some twinkle-toed trickery to beat an Enfield defender before powerfully striking the ball in to the back of the net to make it 4-1.

The sound of the full-time whistle sent the Horsham travelling support into raptures as they secured their first three points of the season in style.

Horsham: Bentley, O'Sullivan, Metcalf, Harris, Dyett, Miles, Dawson (Kelly 83), Hayward, Lavery, Smith (Mills 76), Newton (Rance 86). Unused: Brivio, Oldham.

Attendance: 333