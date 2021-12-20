EFL makes decision on upcoming Carabao Cup and league fixtures

The EFL have confirmed that its programme of games in the league and Carabao Cup will continue with fixtures to be played where it is safe to do so, and the set squad criteria can be fulfilled by clubs. Picture by George Wood/Getty Images

While the league acknowledges there will likely be future postponements to navigate where Covid-19 cases are identified, there is optimism that disruption can be minimised following implementation of RED protocols, a daily testing regime and ongoing vaccination rollout.

EFL chief executive Trevor Birch said: "Throughout the pandemic, our two priorities have been ensuring the welfare of those involved in EFL competitions and ensuring the fixture schedule can continue where it is safe to do so.

"We will continue to work with clubs, authorities and other agencies to monitor the Covid-19 case rate and be prepared to respond accordingly, yet for now the view remains that we can continue to deliver games safely where clubs have sufficient healthy personnel in place, on and off the pitch.