Dorking Wanderers midfielder joins Horsham on loan

Horsham have agreed a short-term loan move for a Dorking Wanderers midfielder. Picture by Steve Robards

Wanderers midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook has joined the Hornets on a one-month loan in a bid to support his match fitness following several months out due to injury.

Hester-Cook moved to Dorking in November from Leatherhead, but was immediately loaned back to the Tanners for the rest of the truncated 2020-21 campaign.

The 21-year-old made the move to Leatherhead from Woking in May 2019.