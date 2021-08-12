Dorking Wanderers midfielder joins Horsham on loan
Horsham have secured a short-term loan signing from National League South outfit Dorking Wanderers.
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:17 am
Updated
Thursday, 12th August 2021, 10:20 am
Wanderers midfielder Charlie Hester-Cook has joined the Hornets on a one-month loan in a bid to support his match fitness following several months out due to injury.
Hester-Cook moved to Dorking in November from Leatherhead, but was immediately loaned back to the Tanners for the rest of the truncated 2020-21 campaign.
The 21-year-old made the move to Leatherhead from Woking in May 2019.
The midfielder joined the Tanners on loan in January 2019 from the Cards and made an immediate impact at Fetcham Grove.