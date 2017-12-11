Di Paola praises Horsham after draw with East Grinstead

Horsham manager Dominic Di Paola has praised his side’s determination after they scored a last-gasp equaliser to deny struggling East Grinstead and earn a 1-1 draw.

Despite boasting an impressive run of form of just two defeats in their last eleven league games, Horsham seemed sloppy in the first half.

However, the hosts were presented the best opportunity in the form of a penalty when Liam MacDevitt went down under pressure from Callum Wilson. Away fans believed it was a soft decision, but may have felt justice was served when goalkeeper Dan Smith dived the right way to stop Scott Kirkwood’s effort.

After several further missed opportunities for Horsham, East Grinstead made them pay after 65 minutes, when Jordy Mongoy turned the ball home from four yards out after a good run from Callum Wilson.

East Grinstead, who sit third from bottom, looked set for a rare win but were denied by an injury-time leveller by Darren Boswell. The substitute was at the right place at the right time to convert a rebound after Dean Bown, also introduced from the bench, had hit the bar with a cross.

Di Paola was encouraged by his side’s determination despite an overall poor performance.

He said: “I think we had a lot of chances but I don’t think we played particularly well.

“We had the better chances, missing a penalty, an open goal, and a good one-on-one.

“We deserved something out of the game, but probably not a win.

“I give credit to the boys for getting back on track after making a silly mistake for their goal.

“Fair play to them for not giving up and snatching something out of the game.

“We could have easily caved in when we conceded a poor goal, but they showed good determination.

“The subs who came on were excellent and changed the game on so that gives me some decisions to make.

“I can’t fault the boys’ effort, they worked really hard but just lacked a bit of quality.”