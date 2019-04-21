Di Paola praises 'brilliant' showing as Horsham thrash Faversham and secure home advantage

Dominic Di Paola praised his “brilliant” players as Horsham thrashed Faversham Town to ensure home advantage in their Bostik League South East play-off semi-finals, writes Matt Jones.

Goals from Lee Harding, George Hayward and a Dan Carrington own-goal saw the Hornets ease to a 4-0 victory - their 22nd win of the season.

The result leaves Di Paola’s side heading to their Easter Monday clash against Guernsey knowing a win will secure second place – their highest finish in the division in 13 years.

Reflecting on a memorable season, Horsham manager Di Paola said: “This year, the boys have just been brilliant. It’s been an enjoyable season and I don’t think the supporters

would be able to decide on a favourite match.

“I’ve really enjoyed this year and whatever happens in the playoffs, I know that anyone that’s watched us will have seen a good team play some good football.”

In what was a commanding display, Di Paola appeared happy with his side’s work rate. He said: “We were a bit scrappy in the first 20 minutes but then we worked out what we needed

to do and after that I think it was pretty comfortable.

“We scored some pretty decent goals, played some nice football, and could have scored some more but, by the end, it was about trying to preserve a little bit of energy for Monday. The

boys that came on also did really well so I couldn’t have asked for things to have gone any better.”

The hosts were in front after 12 minutes when a game of pinball inside the Faversham box resulted in Matt Bourne’s attempted clearance deflecting off teammate Carrington for an unfortunate own goal.

With the visitors rarely threatening, Horsham claimed a second through Hayward after an initial strike from Harding stung the hands of Will Godman before Hayward cannoned in the

rebound from just inside the box.

Harding fired the home side even further in front after half-time bagging a brace including a sumptuous self-made effort which was curled in after the winger skillfully wrong footed Danny Divine.

Kieran Lavery came close in the 73rd minute but last-ditch defending from Bourne prevented the substitute from extending the advantage even further.

Horsham travel to Guernsey on Easter Monday for their least game of the regular season where they could relegate the Channel Island side with a win and Di Paola believes it’ll be a

tough fixture.

He said: “It’s a massive game as they’re battling to save their season. The games are always tricky.in this league and they’ll be up for it.

“I’m sure there will be a massive crowd and we’ve got to manage that, and the fatigue from today. Even though it’s a cliché, we have to take one game at a time."

Horsham – J Mant, S Metcalf, H Sparks, J Brivio © (Lovegrove – 66’), J Shelley, D Merchant-Simmons (Hyde – 55’), T Richardson-Brown, G Hayward, R O’Toole (Lavery –

56’), C Smith, L Harding. Subs – W Miles, L Hyde, J Taylor, D Lovegrove, K Lavery

Faversham Town – W Godman, D Divine, J Maxted, D Carrington (Friter – 67’), M Bourne, R Huckle, D Jones (Walder – 45’), G Monger, D Cook, L King (Sellens – 59’), A Miller. Subs – D Walder, M Freiter, C Rook, J Sellens, H Day