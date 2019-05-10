Di Paola helped me rediscover my love for football - Horsham's match-winner Merchant

Horsham’s Bostik South East play-off hero Dylan Merchant revealed that Hornets boss Dominic Di Paola persuaded the defender to stay in the game after falling out of love with football.

Merchant headed home from Joey Taylor’s free-kick in extra-time to seal a 2-1 victory over Ashford United on Friday evening and confirm Horsham’s return to the Bostik Premier after a seven-year absence.

But the defender may not have ever had the chance to etch his place in Hornet’s folklore if not for a conversation with Di Paola at the start of the season.

He said: “I was at a great South Park team where we were like a family. I never would have left but our manager Malcolm (Porter) had to step down.

“We all went our separate ways and I ended up at Chipstead. Even though I was there with some friends it just wasn’t the fit for me.

“No disrespect to them but I wasn’t enjoying it. I put a lot of weight on and I couldn’t get fit due to niggling injuries.

“I was going to give up playing but Dom contacted me and I said to him that I’d had enough and I didn’t want to play anymore.

“Dom said please just give me two weeks and if you don’t like it after two weeks I’ll let you go. I came down and loved it.”

Merchant also confirmed that he would love to play for the Hornets in the division above next season after years of ‘knocking about’ at the lower levels.

He added: I’ve only been knocking about at this level. I won the Kent League with Whyteleafe and this was my first ever play-off game. I’ve had no luck at all but luckily this has turned out good.”

