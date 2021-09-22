Depleted Roffey draw first blank of the season

Roffey hosted in-form Epsom & Ewell in SCFL Division One on Saturday and were held to a goalless draw

Roffey were without Jamie Wanstall, Dan Pearse, James Pearse, Josh Neathey, and long-term injuries Johden de Mayer and Jack Munday.

The visitors, meanwhile, were also without several players who had recently left the club.

Perhaps it was no surprise that the first half was fairly devoid of incident. Jamie Byatt went closest with a header he should have got on target before a well saved by Roffey stopper Luis Correia. At the other end Kelvin Lucas shot over when well placed.

The second half, by contrast saw, Roffey push forward. Tiago Andrade headed inches over, then a bicycle kick from Harry Law was brilliantly saved by Matthew Bishop in the away goal.

Ricardo Fernandes was put through by a great Ross Swaine pass. He took a great first touch but he dragged his shot wide from 10 yards.

Lucas then burst into the box and was held up by a defender. Rather than laying the ball back to Andrade to shoot from 15 yards, he tried to turn his man and could only scuff his shot.

Roffey continued to create openings but the visitors continued to get men in the way, and took every chance to run the clock down.

After seven minutes stoppage time the whistle went, and Roffey’s 100 per cent record was over.