Defender departs Horsham for Horley Town

Horsham have confirmed their third departure of the summer from their Bostik League South East play-off winning side.

Defender Jame McElligott will join SCFL Premier Division new boys Horley Town for a second spell after a season with the Hornets.

McElligott joined Horley from then Combined Counties League side South Park in 2014 and was voted the Clarets’ Supporters’ Player of the Year the following season.

The left-back made 17 appearances for Horsham in all competitions as he helped guide the Hornets to promotion last May.

His most memorable appearance in a green and yellow shirt came during a 3-2 comeback win at Ashford United in the league in November of last year. The marauding defender came on at half-time and helped inspire the Hornets from 2-0 down to take a dramatic last-gasp victory.

Goalkeeper Josh Pelling was the first summer departure from Horsham earlier in June, as was followed by defender Joey Taylor later in the month.

