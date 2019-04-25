Date for Horsham’s under-23 trials revealed by former Crystal Palace and Sheffield United player

Horsham’s returning under-23 development side are holding trials for the new team that will be managed by a club stalwart and former Crystal Palace player.

Mark Hawthorne will manage the young Hornets in the Isthmian Under-23 Development League. The Hornets’ former skipper and assistant manager, who holds a UEFA B licence, will take charge of the reformed side after attempts to run one this year were abandoned due to problems with training facilities.

But with Horsham’s brand new home at Hop Oast on the horizon, the future is looking bright and the club is hopeful on a new successful start for a feeder side to the first team.

A club statement said: “Having our own ground once again gives the club the opportunity to add to the portfolio of teams we run and, in addition to two new youth teams in 2019/20, we will be entering an U23 side under the guidance of Mark Hawthorne.

“Mark is an experienced former professional who began his career as a junior with Crystal Palace, turning professional in June 1992. He went on to play for Sheffield United, Walsall and Torquay before dropping into non-league football with the likes of Hayes and Crawley Town. He joined Horsham in 2004 and was named Player of the Season in our promotion-winning season of 2005/6, later becoming assistant to manager John Maggs.”

Trials will take place on Saturday, May 11, for anyone aged 16 or over. Contact Mark on 07973 868216 or m.hawthorne200@cloud.com for details.