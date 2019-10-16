Cup draws ‘haven’t been very kind' to Horsham this season

Dominic Di Paola admitted this season’s cup draws ‘haven’t been very kind’ on Horsham after they discovered their FA Trophy and Sussex Senior Cup opponents this week.

The Hornets will journey to fellow BetVictor Premier Division side Haringey Borough in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on the weekend of October 26/27.

Borough have great recent form in cup competitions.

Last season saw the North London outfit reach the first round of the FA Cup for the first time, going on to lose 1-0 at home to Football League side AFC Wimbledon live on the BBC.

Haringey Borough currently sit sixth in the BetVictor Premier Division, three places and five points behind Di Paola’s charges.

Winning clubs in the FA Trophy will pick up £2,450 and losing clubs get £800.

Horsham will also be on their travels when they take on SCFL Premier Division side Newhaven in the second round of the Sussex Senior Cup.

The East Sussex outfit lie fourth in the table are currently unbeaten in eight in all competitions.

Haven boast the lethal Lee Robinson among their ranks.

Last season saw the forward plunder a staggering 45 goals in the league alone.

READ MORE Horsham have no 'dramas or big concerns' after first away loss of the season | Cowfold FC resign from Southern Combination Football League | Sussex football community react to Cowfold's shock withdrawal

The striker has continued in the same vein this campaign, netting four in six in the league.

The Hornets are looking to win their first Senior Cup since 1975-76 and reach their first final in 13 years.

Fixtures are to be played on or before Wednesday, November 6.

On the draws Di Paola said: “Both are tough. Anything away from home is always tough.

“Newhaven are on a good run of form. And Haringey? You couldn’t get much tougher really.

“The draw hasn’t been very kind on us this year, much like the FA Cup (draws).

“We’ve been a bit unfortunate in the cups this year, I’d say, but it is what it is.

“Haringey is always going to be hard. I think we now play them twice in a fortnight.

“They’re one of the top teams and they’re tipped to do well this year. From what I’ve seen of them they’re a good side.

“They’ve had good cup runs over the past couple of years so it is pretty tough, maybe even more so by being away, but it is quite literally luck of the draw.”